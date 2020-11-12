Lila (McCreary) Smith, 92, of Kittanning, Pa., formerly of Starford, Pa., passed into eternal rest at ACMH Hospital on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Born Sept. 23, 1928, in Starford, Pa., Lila was the youngest child of Amos Elias Lyle McCreary and Mary (McCall) McCreary and was the last surviving sibling of the McCreary household. Lila attended the Green Township Schools, graduating in 1946. Lila married Rudell "Dell" Smith in 1951, and together began their loving journey as husband and wife in Starford, Pa., until 1985, when the couple moved to Kittanning, Pa. Lila and Rudell were blessed to celebrate 61 years of marriage until Dell's passing in 2012.

Lila worked in various occupations throughout her lifetime, including factory assembly, clerk and cook at GC Murphy, Indiana, Pa., as well as cooking for various restaurants in Indiana and Armstrong counties before her retirement. One of her most cherished recollections was serving Jimmy Stewart at the Omni in Indiana, Pa. In her leisure, Lila enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading, working crossword puzzles and enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Lila was also an avid sports fan, most notably the Pittsburgh Pirates and NASCAR. Lila was an active member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church and enjoyed bowling at King Lanes for many years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Lyndell (Diana) Smith, of Northern Cambria, Luanne (Gareth) Gaul, of Kittanning; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Terry) Cousins, of Kittanning, Stephanie Johnson, of Northern Cambria, Joe (Courtney Pete) Gaul, of Worthington and Lyle (Tina) Smith, of Northern Cambria; seven great-grandchildren: Iain (Abbey) Gaul, Clarence, Tyriq and LaShay Johnson, Benjamin and Nickolas Smith and Faith Cousins; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Lila is preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Mary; brothers: Michael, Robert and William; sisters, Elizabeth and Ida; and husband, Rudell.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 1433 PA-28, Templeton, Pa. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., funeral immediately following, with the Rev. Joel Kinnard officiating.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carsonboyer.com.