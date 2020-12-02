1/
Lillian Busch
1941 - 2020
Lillian Busch, 79, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in her home.

She was born on June 24, 1941, to Athanassios and Victoria (Podesta) Christodulos, in New York, N.Y.

Lillian enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved Elvis, shopping on QVC, going to "Amish land" and taking care of her horses in years past. Lillian always had a smile to share with whomever she met. She also enjoyed talking to her cousins, Rassia and Maggie. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Ford City, Pa. Lillian was employed in various jobs throughout her life, her most recent taking photographs for the driver's license center.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Walter Q. Busch, Jr.; two sons: Walter Q. Busch, III (Connie), of Kittanning, and Mark D. Busch (Jennifer), of Elderton; one daughter, Melissa R. Busch, of Rural Valley; six grandchildren: Alishia Flick (Dylan), of Elderton, Alexis Walters (Justin), of Templeton, Samantha Pepple (Brock), of Elderton, Athena Painter (Michael), of Dayton, Zachary Busch (Lauren), of Butler and Austin Roncher of Rural Valley; eight great-grandchildren: Aiden Painter, Marcus Pepple, Londyn Flick, Calvin Flick, Memphis Pepple, Elsie Walters, Laina Busch and Carson Painter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant daughter, Anna Marie Busch.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please make memorial contributions, in Lillian's name, to the charity of one's choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. carsonboyer.com



Published in Leader Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
