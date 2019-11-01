|
Lillian Elene Moore, 86, of Rural Valley, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Lillian was the daughter of Joseph and Corina Grace (Montresor) Zamperini. Lillian loved serving others by sharing her gift of cooking and baking. Her favorite things were making desserts, gambling trips, daily lunch at the senior center, Pittsburgh Steelers football and Pirates baseball. Her ability to remember and recite player stats was astounding. She rarely missed watching a game and was a loyal fan.
Lillian was a member of St. Mary Mother of God, Yatesboro, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and was a Eucharist minister. Lillian could be found most days in the church kitchen preparing food for funerals, weddings, fish fries and for the priests. Lillian served on the Rural Valley Borough Council for 25 years. She was a member of the William Penn Association and past member of the Rural
Valley American Legion. She will be greatly missed by her son, Joseph, wife, Teresa, and their children: Grace Moore, David Moore and Jayden Moore, of Rural Valley, Alan Moore, of Southern Pines, N.C., Jake Moore, of Kittanning, Alexandra (Ryan) Barrett, of Dayton, Adam Kough, of Bluffton, S.C., and a great-granddaughter, Edith. She is also survived by her brother, Angelo J. Zamperini, of Maine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Moore; and her sisters, Norma Zamperini and Mabel Passerini.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 1-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will take place in St. Mary Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro. www.carsonboyer.com.