Lily L. Simpson, 88, of Creekside, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on May 16, 1932, to Lewis and Rhoda (Luke) Hazlett in Hannastown, Pa.

Lily worked at the service desk at Hills Department Store, Indiana, for 20 years. She enjoyed playing bingo and making handcrafted jewelry.

Lily is survived by her loving husband, William F. Simpson, whom she married Oct. 14, 1977; two daughters, Karen Sue Graham, of Home, Pa., and Patricia (James) Slovinsky, of Sagamore; sons, Randy L. Rankin, of Smicksburg, and James A. (Companion Patty Anthony) Rankin, of Rural Valley; step son, William F. Simpson, Jr., and wife, Julie, of Slippery Rock; sister, Lois Wyant, of Kittanning; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents; son, Robert Rankin, son-in-law, Wilbur "Bud" Graham; and three sisters: Margaret Yount, Betty McIlwain and Tina Olinger.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, from 6-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.

Burial will take place in the Pine Creek Baptist Cemetery.

As per CDC recommendations, there are only allowed to be 25 people in the funeral home at one time and masks are required to be worn. www.carsonboyer.com.