Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Linda A. Riffer

Linda A. Riffer Obituary

Linda A. Riffer, 75, of Kittanning, formerly of McGrann, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.

Born Oct. 16, 1943, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Russell L. and Eleanor (King) Riffer.

Linda was employed by Armstrong Associates Federal Credit Union, Ford City, and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Manorville. She enjoyed watching sports of any kind.

She is survived by two sisters, Bonnie (Gregory) Rupp, of Kittanning, and Susan Michaux, of Kittanning; two nieces, Crystal Corson and her fiance', Scott Kline, and Karen (Kevin) Baker; and three great-nephews, Shawn and T.J. Corson, and Aaron Baker.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and from 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church, Manorville, with the Rev. Jack Delk officiating. Interment will follow in United Rockville Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 122, Manorville, Pa. 16238. To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.

