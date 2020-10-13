1/
Linda D. (Lasher) Stapleton-Schall
Linda D. (Lasher) Stapleton Schall, 72, of Kittanning, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born Sept. 24, 1948, in Kittanning, to the late Robert and Margaret Lasher.

Linda was of the Lutheran faith. She enjoyed gardening, loved riding the Harley, spending time with family, traveling, dancing and music, bird watching and cooking.

She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Stapleton Whelpey and her husband, Rick, and Amanda Stapleton-Wadding and her husband, Jay; grandchildren: Ashley McCoy, Kevin McEwen and Aspin Wadding; a great-granddaughter, Ayara Sage Godson; and lots of grandcats and granddogs.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Robert Lasher; and a sister Robin Lasher.

Friends were received Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. and a service was held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., with the Rev. Eric Damon officiating. Her visitation and service was held in conjunction with her father, Robert's visitation and service, who passed away on Thursday. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
