Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
NuValley Presbyterian Church
Rural Valley, PA
Linda Diane Shoop


1951 - 2019
Linda Diane Shoop Obituary

Linda Diane Shoop, 67, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born on Oct. 27, 1951, in NuMine, to Raymond and Joyce (Hayes) Powers.

Linda was a longtime resident of the Rural Valley and Kittanning area. She graduated from Shannock Valley High School in 1969. She then went on to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught for 34 years in the Armstrong School District at West Hills and Dayton Elementary schools where she taught first grade. She inspired so many students by instilling a love for school and reading.

Linda was an active member of the NuValley Presbyterian Church in Rural Valley. She played the piano at the church and loved being part of the Hallelujah Choir where she sang with so many of her great friends. She enjoyed spending time at the church and worshiping with her family and also with her "Tea Party Friends" and "Brunch Bunch."

Linda was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved nothing more than being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved watching them play sports, being active in the church, and just having them around her. Linda loved every member of her immediate and extended family with all of her heart.

Linda is survived by her two children, son, Peter Shoop, of Rural Valley, daughter, Devin Lorigan and her husband, Kirk, of Kittanning. Her five grandchildren, Madisyn, Maci, and Mylee Lorigan and Gunnar and Rucie Shoop. Her mother, Joyce Powers, of Rural Valley and her brother, David Powers, of Rural Valley. She is also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles. While Linda had a love for all of her extended family she had a very close relationship with her aunt, Beverly Kuhns, of Rural Valley.

Linda's children and grandchildren were truly the most precious part of her life. She lived for them and will continue to live through them. The life lessons learned from how she lived will continue to be learned for generations.

She was preceded in death by her father Raymond Powers.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from noon-2 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. from the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. from NuValley Presbyterian Church, Rural Valley, with the Rev. Dr. Brenda Barnes officiating. Burial will take place in Rural Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NuValley Presbyterian Church in Rural Valley, or to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center in Kittanning. www.carson/boyer.com.

