|
|
Linda Harris, 65, of Kittanning, died on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1953, in New Kensington, to the late Floyd and Mary (Rypczyk) Davis.
Linda was a dog groomer, who enjoyed horse back riding and motorcycle riding. She also liked going to camp in Benezette, and she loved her dogs.
Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Russell Davis; brothers, James D. (Crystal) Davis and Andrew Davis; and long-time companion, Richard A. Slease.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Arbutus Davis; and a brother, Floyd "Sonny" Davis.
A graveside service for Linda Harris will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Union Cemetery, 2030 Freeport
Road, Arnold, PA 15068 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Giddings, of Harvest Community Church, officiating. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Rory Ridge Rescue, 178 Anderson Road, Templeton, PA 16259. Snyder Crissman Funeral home in Kittanning, is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.