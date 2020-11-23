1/
Linda K. Schweitzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda K. Schweitzer, 70, of Kittanning, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born June 11, 1950, and was a lifelong resident of the community.

Linda was a retired caregiver.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews in Virginia, Florida, and Missouri and lifelong friend, Karen Hawk, of Kittanning.

Due to the current health/ safety protocols and mandates as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, no services will be held at this time and burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home.

For more information or to express online condolences please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved