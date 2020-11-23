Linda K. Schweitzer, 70, of Kittanning, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center.

She was born June 11, 1950, and was a lifelong resident of the community.

Linda was a retired caregiver.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews in Virginia, Florida, and Missouri and lifelong friend, Karen Hawk, of Kittanning.

Due to the current health/ safety protocols and mandates as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, no services will be held at this time and burial will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home.

For more information or to express online condolences please visit www.snydercrissman.com.