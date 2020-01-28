|
Linda L. (Saxman) Wright, 70, of Kittanning, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Brookville, to the late Herbert and Edna (Wiant) Saxman.
She worked at the Armstrong County Health Center as the dietary manager, and owned her own nail salon.
Linda was a kind and goodhearted giving lady, who would help anyone out. She liked scrap booking, crocheting, fishing and enjoyed spending time with her dogs and birds. She especially loved spending time with her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, whom she married July, 6, 1981, Douglas K. Wright; daughter, Teresa Johnson, of Kittanning; grandson, Justin Johnson, of Kittanning; great-granddaughter, Mikyla Johnson, of Ford Cliff; great-grandson, Landyn Johnson, of Ford Cliff; great-granddaughter, Jayce Johnson, of Kittanning; sister, Patty (Ken) Keirn, of Kittanning; sister, Brenda (Al) Shouey, of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Herbert Saxman, Jr.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 3 p.m. in the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with Pastor Melissa Daniel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the at www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.
