Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crooked Creek Presbyterian Church
136 Creek Church Road
Bethel Township, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Creek Church Road in Bethel Township,
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Marie (Shriver) Thompson


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Marie (Shriver) Thompson Obituary

Linda Marie (Shriver) Thompson, 72, of Ford City, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Shady Side Hospital.

She was born March 29, 1947, in Apollo, to Marlin Earl and Dorothy Peterman Shriver.

Prior to her retirement, from ACMH Hospital, Linda had worked in the pharmacy and finished her career of 25 years as a benefit specialist in H.R.

She was a member of the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Church.

Linda enjoyed activities her sons and grandchildren participated in: baseball, hockey, football, T-Ball, softball and dance recitals.

She was a former president of the Ford City Little League and knew the rule book better than a lot of managers.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth "Teaberry" Thompson, whom she married

June 5, 1971; sons, Eric J. Thompson and Julie Jageman; Brad M. and Rachel Thompson; granddaughters, Grace, Claire and Taylor; grandson, Brian; sister, Carol and Vern Iams, of North Apollo; brother, James and Mary Ellen Shriver, of Foxborough, Mass.; nieces: Kelly and Thies Kolln, Kristy and Dave Robinson, Brenna Smiley and Erin Stefanik; nephews: James Shriver, Casey Toland, James Smiley, Gary Smiley and Michael and Vanessa Smiley; 12 grandnieces; and two grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Floyd and Helen Thompson; and sister in- law, Lois Thompson Smiley.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Church, 136 Creek Church Road in Bethel Township, where a funeral service held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Marty Neal officiating. Interment will be in the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the .

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -