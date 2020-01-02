|
Linda Marie (Shriver) Thompson, 72, of Ford City, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Shady Side Hospital.
She was born March 29, 1947, in Apollo, to Marlin Earl and Dorothy Peterman Shriver.
Prior to her retirement, from ACMH Hospital, Linda had worked in the pharmacy and finished her career of 25 years as a benefit specialist in H.R.
She was a member of the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Church.
Linda enjoyed activities her sons and grandchildren participated in: baseball, hockey, football, T-Ball, softball and dance recitals.
She was a former president of the Ford City Little League and knew the rule book better than a lot of managers.
She was a lifelong resident of her community.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth "Teaberry" Thompson, whom she married
June 5, 1971; sons, Eric J. Thompson and Julie Jageman; Brad M. and Rachel Thompson; granddaughters, Grace, Claire and Taylor; grandson, Brian; sister, Carol and Vern Iams, of North Apollo; brother, James and Mary Ellen Shriver, of Foxborough, Mass.; nieces: Kelly and Thies Kolln, Kristy and Dave Robinson, Brenna Smiley and Erin Stefanik; nephews: James Shriver, Casey Toland, James Smiley, Gary Smiley and Michael and Vanessa Smiley; 12 grandnieces; and two grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Floyd and Helen Thompson; and sister in- law, Lois Thompson Smiley.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Church, 136 Creek Church Road in Bethel Township, where a funeral service held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Marty Neal officiating. Interment will be in the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the .