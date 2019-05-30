Home

Linda Pinkerton-Lockhart, 70, of Amarillo, Texas, died Friday, May 24, 2019.

Linda was born June 12, 1948, in Kittanning, to James and Agnes Pinkerton.

Linda enjoyed flower gardening, frogs, church, friends, and family. She will be missed by many!

Preceded in death by her parents, James and Kate Pinkerton; brother, David Pinkerton; and son, William Lockhart, who passed at birth.

Survived by significant other, Sam Short, of Amarillo, Texas; brothers: James, Randy, and Dan Pinkerton; sister, Patty Smith; daughters, Tracey Fennell (Micheal), of Butler, Cindy Thomas, of Kittanning; son, Jeff Lockhart (Denise) of Vandergrift; along with six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be shared at www.angelfunerals.com.

