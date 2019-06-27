Linda S. "Lyn" (Johns) Peters, 67, of Kittanning, died peacefully Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born Jan. 11, 1952, daughter of the late Vernon

Ben" and Lucille (Lockhart) Johns.

She enjoyed reading, spending time with family, and her pets: the late Pretty Girl kitty, Amos her dog, and Bella.

She attended Salem (Hill's) United Church of Christ Church in Kittanning.

She loved all her family including nephews, Donald Dinger and Terry Dinger, Sr., also like sons and Terry Dinger, Jr., her great-nephew. She has many nieces and nephews who she loved so much.

Linda's enlightening smile lifted many hearts. She retired from Kittanning Health Center, where she worked as an LPN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Peters, whom she married in 1993; her beloved father-in-law, Ford Peters; and siblings, Richard Toy, Sr., Peggy (Johns) McAfoose, Marge (Johns) Dinger, Henry Johns, Joyce (Johns) Lamison, Vernon Johns, and two infants.

Linda is survived by siblings, Donald Toy and Patricia

Johns) Minor; and mother-inlaw, Frances Peters.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, with funeral service immediately following with the Rev. Edward Walters officiating. Interment will be in Salem

Hill's) Church Cemetery. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.