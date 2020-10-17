1/
Linda Sue (Bish) Richardson
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Sue (Bish) Richardson, 66, of Ickesburg, a village in Perry County Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Mechanicsburg, at West Shore Hospital surrounded by family and love.

Linda was born June 16, 1954, in Punxsutawney, to Merle and Jane (Copenhaver) Bish. She was their fourth of five children. Linda grew up in Dayton, and attended Bellwood Antis High School in Bellwood.

She was a homemaker and raised five children in central Pennsylvania. A humble, prayerful and kind woman, Linda's priority in life was always her family whom she loved deeply and gave everything she had to provide for. Even when faced with challenges she maintained a wonderful sense of humor and was kind to everyone she knew. She loved nature and the outdoors and reveled all the seasons of life but especially spring and summer.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, mother, and a brother, Thomas Lee Bish.

Linda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jonathan W. Richardson; two daughters, Lisa M. (Bauer) Danuser, of Williamsburg, Va., and Krissy M. (Shatzer) Angelo, of Hummelstown; three sons: Wesley A. Shatzer, of Carlisle, and Harrison Richardson and Michael Richardson, of Ickesburg; sister, Catherine L. (Bish) Shellenberger; brothers, Dr. David A. Bish, of Louisiana, and Terry R. Bish, of Arlington, Va.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

All are welcome to attend a memorial service for Linda on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Dayton, with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating. Burial will be at Emory Chapel Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Dayton United Methodist Church or the American Stroke Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com.

Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew her. May God bless and keep her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bauer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved