Linda Sue (Bish) Richardson, 66, of Ickesburg, a village in Perry County Pennsylvania, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Mechanicsburg, at West Shore Hospital surrounded by family and love.

Linda was born June 16, 1954, in Punxsutawney, to Merle and Jane (Copenhaver) Bish. She was their fourth of five children. Linda grew up in Dayton, and attended Bellwood Antis High School in Bellwood.

She was a homemaker and raised five children in central Pennsylvania. A humble, prayerful and kind woman, Linda's priority in life was always her family whom she loved deeply and gave everything she had to provide for. Even when faced with challenges she maintained a wonderful sense of humor and was kind to everyone she knew. She loved nature and the outdoors and reveled all the seasons of life but especially spring and summer.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, mother, and a brother, Thomas Lee Bish.

Linda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jonathan W. Richardson; two daughters, Lisa M. (Bauer) Danuser, of Williamsburg, Va., and Krissy M. (Shatzer) Angelo, of Hummelstown; three sons: Wesley A. Shatzer, of Carlisle, and Harrison Richardson and Michael Richardson, of Ickesburg; sister, Catherine L. (Bish) Shellenberger; brothers, Dr. David A. Bish, of Louisiana, and Terry R. Bish, of Arlington, Va.; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

All are welcome to attend a memorial service for Linda on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Dayton, with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating. Burial will be at Emory Chapel Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Dayton United Methodist Church or the American Stroke Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com.

Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew her. May God bless and keep her.