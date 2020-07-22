Lisa Pavlik, 60, of Ford City, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 8, 1959, in Kittanning, to John and Mabel Smith Pavlik.

Lisa was employed in sales for Fuller Brush Co. and formerly worked at the ACMH Hospital Lab.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, Cadogan.

Lisa liked crocheting, beading and crafts. She loved to bake cookies and spending time with her family.

She was a lifelong resident of her community.

Survivors include her mother; a sister, Janice Pavlik, of Butler; a brother, Dennis and Ericka Pavlik, of Murrysville; a brother-in-law, Larry Morrow, of Ford City; and nieces and nephews: Donovan, Bradley, Joel, Kristen, Gabrial, Garrett, Adalyn and Bella.

She was preceded in death by her father; and sister, Karen Morrow.

Friends and family will be received from 1 p.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church, First and Main streets, Cadogan, until the time of A Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Alan Polczynski officiating.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.