Lloyd Russell Jack, 88, of Cadogan, passed away of cardiac issues on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the home of his son, Lloyd (Martha) Jack in Indiana, Pa.

He was born April 9, 1932, in a log cabin in McVille, Pa., the son of Floyd and Minnie (Dougherty) Jack.

Lloyd was a lifelong member of the Rogers Chapel Methodist Church in McVille, Pa. He was a 1950 graduate of Freeport High School and was a long-time resident of Cadogan, until recently.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956, and was stationed at Eglin AFB, Florida. Lloyd worked on the Dredge Allegheny, JK Davidson Sand and Gravel Company as a product tester from 1958, until his retirement in 1995.

He was an avid hunter, trout fisherman, baseball coach, Pittsburgh Steelers/Pirates fan and enjoyed the sports and band activities of his children and grandchildren all throughout his life.

Lloyd is survived by his three sons: Lloyd L. (Martha), of Indiana, Pa.; Randy L. (Debbie), of Leesburg, Ga.; and Jamie (Wendy), of Cadogan, Pa.; one sister, Donna Grace (Matthew) Lazaroff, of Mercer, Pa.; 10 grandchildren: Jason, Leon, Christine, Julie, Amy, Brian, Kevin, Tyler, Breanna and Abby; and four great-grandchildren: Chase, Gerett, Raegan and Evan.

Lloyd was preceded in death in 2008, by Shirley (Kuhn) his beloved wife of 56 years; and sisters, Marylin Zack and Wanda Stewart.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 7-9 p.m. at the Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. The funeral ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Mantini Funeral Home with the Rev. Brenda Sommerville Schall officiating. Interment will be at the McVille Union Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the VNA Family Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.