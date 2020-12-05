Lois Elizabeth Smith, 85, of Sligo, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center following a brief bout with COVID-19.

Born Jan. 11, 1935, in Kissinger Mills, Madison Township, Mrs. Smith was daughter of Clinton "Clair" Stockdill and Clara (Anthony) Stockdill.

She was a graduate of Kittanning High School's Class of 1951.

Lois married Donald G. Smith on Nov. 2, 1957. He preceded her in death in 1999.

In December 1994, she retired after 47 years of service with Bracken Construction Co. of Sligo, where she worked in the office.

Mrs. Smith was an active member of the Sligo United Methodist Church, where she supported the tape ministry to shut-ins.

Mrs. Smith enjoyed traveling and serving as a volunteer at JAARS, a missionary service out of Waxham, N.C.

She resided in Sligo, for the past 63 years.

She is survived by a sister, Doris G. Allen, of Erie Pa. and two nephews, Curtis Farster, of West Middlesex, Pa. and Barry Allen of Siler City, N.C.

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private grave side service on Dec. 4 at Sligo Cemetery, where she will be interred next to her husband.

People may pay their respects grave side starting Dec 7.

Memorial contribution can be made to Dementia Society of America.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: varnerfuneralhome.com.