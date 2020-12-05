1/
Lois E. Smith
1935 - 2020
Lois Elizabeth Smith, 85, of Sligo, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Clarview Nursing & Rehab Center following a brief bout with COVID-19.

Born Jan. 11, 1935, in Kissinger Mills, Madison Township, Mrs. Smith was daughter of Clinton "Clair" Stockdill and Clara (Anthony) Stockdill.

She was a graduate of Kittanning High School's Class of 1951.

Lois married Donald G. Smith on Nov. 2, 1957. He preceded her in death in 1999.

In December 1994, she retired after 47 years of service with Bracken Construction Co. of Sligo, where she worked in the office.

Mrs. Smith was an active member of the Sligo United Methodist Church, where she supported the tape ministry to shut-ins.

Mrs. Smith enjoyed traveling and serving as a volunteer at JAARS, a missionary service out of Waxham, N.C.

She resided in Sligo, for the past 63 years.

She is survived by a sister, Doris G. Allen, of Erie Pa. and two nephews, Curtis Farster, of West Middlesex, Pa. and Barry Allen of Siler City, N.C.

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private grave side service on Dec. 4 at Sligo Cemetery, where she will be interred next to her husband.

People may pay their respects grave side starting Dec 7.

Memorial contribution can be made to Dementia Society of America.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: varnerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Leader Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
Sligo Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Varner Funeral Home - Sligo
1632 Bald Eagle Street
Sligo, PA 16255
(814) 745-2220
Memories & Condolences
December 4, 2020
Thank you for being such a large part of my life Aunt Lois.
Curtis Farster
Family
December 4, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy
Richard and Ellen Horner
Neighbor
