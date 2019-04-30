Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Lois Elaine (Walker) Reedy

Lois Elaine (Walker) Reedy Obituary

Lois Elaine (Walker) Reedy, 95, of Templeton, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Kittanning.

She was born April 5, 1924, in Templeton, to the late Harry B. Walker and Mabel (Criswell) Walker, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

Lois worked as a salesclerk for many businesses, throughout the years.

She attended the Presbyterian Church in Templeton, and she enjoyed playing bingo.

Left behind to cherish her memory includes her son, Charles E. Reedy, and his wife, Betty, of Templeton; granddaughters, Lisa (Dan) Damore, of Kittanning, Angela (Terry) Wolfe, of Templeton,

Ashley Collar, of Adrian, and Melissa (David) Hicks, of East Brady; son-in-law, Walter Collar; great-grandchildren, Kyla Hebling, Gavin Neal, Zachary Damore, Alex Damore, Bryson Wolfe, Abigail Collar, and Matthew Collar; special nieces, Diane Parente and Mary Kay Cochran, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews; and sister in-law, Velma Cochran.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Reedy; daughter, Carole L. (Reedy) Collar; sister, Yetta Snyder; and brothers, Mahlon and Bill Walker.

There will be no public visitation held. Private interment will be in Cochran Cemetery, Templeton. Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

