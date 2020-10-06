Lois Houser, 83, of Goheenville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Kittanning.

A daughter of the late Lawrence and Martha (Prugh) Schaeffer, she was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Brick Church.

Lois worked on the family dairy farm, working in the field and helping feed the cattle. She was a member of Goheenville Presbyterian Church, where she was a former treasurer.

Survivors include her son, Donald Houser and wife, Melinda, of Templeton; daughter, Susan Engle and husband, Mike, of Duncansville, Pa.; grandson, Jacob Houser and wife, Melissa, of North Canton, Ohio; granddaughters, Anna and Rachel Engle, of Duncansville, Pa.; grandson, Caleb Engle, of Duncansville, Pa.; great-granddaughter, Peyton Mae Houser; and her brother, L. Reed Schaeffer and wife, Linda, of Ford City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Houser, who passed away in 2017.

Friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional viewing will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with Mr. Rex Munsee officiating.

Interment will be in Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Dayton.

Guests are asked to wear a mask or face covering and follow all CDC health/safety protocols.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.