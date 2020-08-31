Lois (Wyant) Jordan of New Castle went home to Heaven on Aug. 28, 2020.

Born Jan. 19, 1926, in Kittanning, Pa., she was the daughter of Jacob and Florence (Schaeffer) Wyant.

She married Earl "Andy" Jordan on December 9, 1945. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before he passed away in July, 2011.

Lois was an active member of First Alliance Church and had taught Sunday school and helped with Vacation Bible School. She was involved with the activities of the Women's Missionary Group.

Active with the City Rescue Mission, she helped can vegetable and other volunteer work.

Nursing was her passion and she was a nurse at the Farrell Hospital until her retirement.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia (Robert) Blews of New Castle; a son, Dr. Larry (Wesena) Jordan of Joplin, Missouri; five grandchildren: Bonnie (Jeffrey) DeMarco, Daniel (Jocelyn) Blews, Nathan

Jordan, Andrew (Sarah) Jordan and Larissa Jordan; 10 great-grandchildren: Jordan, Jeffrey and Joshua DeMarco, Jillian, Zachariah, Thaddeus and Josiah Blews, Evelyn, Theodore and Lillian Jordan; and two sisters: Phyllis Hooks and Barbara Manifest.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four sisters: Eleanor Weaver, Louise Kammendeiner, Betty Zajac and Shirley Toy; and one brother, Kenneth Wyant.

Lois loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She traveled many times to Joplin to be with her family there and spent the last several Christmases with them.

Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at First Alliance Church, 111 Mission Meade Drive, New Castle.

A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 6 p.m. with the Rev. John McCready officiating.

Visitors are asked to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

She will be laid to rest by her husband in Graceland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Alliance Church or the City Rescue Mission.

Arrangements are by the R. Cunningham Funeral Home where online condolences may be offered at: cunninghamfh.com