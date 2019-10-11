Home

Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Rockville Lutheran Church
720 State Route 2020
Ford City, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
United Rockville Lutheran Church
720 State Route 2020
Ford City, PA
View Map
Lois Mae Sheasley


1929 - 2019
Lois Mae Sheasley Obituary

Lois Mae Sheasley, 90, of Ford City, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Concordia Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Lois was born on May 1, 1929, in Ford City, to Lawrence and Edith (Miller) Beck.

Lois was a faithful Christian and a lifelong member of the United Rockville Lutheran Church and the Helping Hands Group. She loved tending to her plants and enjoyed crafting and cooking, especially her famous waffle cookies. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her son, David Sheasley and his wife, Shirley; a daughter, Patricia McKinley; a granddaughter, Christine (Sheasley) Whiteman, her husband, Lance, and their daughters, Olivia and Sophia; a grandson,

Kevin Sheasley, his wife, Lori, and their children, Bryn and Barrett; and two sisters, Anna Marie "Bea" Heilman and husband, Scott, and Marjorie Wood and husband, Vaughn.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Eugene Sheasley, whom she married on June 16, 1948, and who passed away on July 22, 2015; a son-in-law, Daniel McKinley and a brother, Dale Beck.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday Oct. 13, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at United Rockville Lutheran Church located at 720 State Route 2020, Ford City with the Rev. Barbara E. Love officiating. Interment will be at United Rockville Lutheran Cemetery, Ford City. Memorial contributions may be made in Lois' honor to United Rockville Lutheran Church, c/o Rhonda Donahoe, 127 Moore Lane, Ford City, PA 16226. Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send a condolence to Lois' family or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

