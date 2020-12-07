Lois Marie (Wolfe) Myers, 79, of Latrobe, formerly of Templeton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greensburg.

She was born March 17, 1941, in Kittanning to the late Sydney and Florence (Carl) Wolfe.

Lois was a homemaker and a member of the Templeton Church of God. She liked to crochet.

Lois is survived by her husband, Ray Myers of Latrobe; son, Douglas Myers of Lusby, Md.; son, Timothy Myers of Newport Bridge, Fla.; daughter, Karen (Doug) Kline of Latrobe; son, Frank (Amy) Myers of Tampa, Texas; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; sister Diane (Floyd) Claypoole, of Kittanning; sister Joyce Kicklighter, of Shenandoah, Va.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-inlaw, Betty Myers; sister, Virginia Shankle; brother, Arthur Wolfe.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

A committal service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

Please wear a mask and follow CDC recommendations.

