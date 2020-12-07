Lois V. Wyant, 90, of West Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her son's home in Apollo.

She was born on Nov. 17, 1930, in Swissvale, Allegheny Co., to Lewis and Rhoda (Luke) Hazlett.

Lois attended Kittanning High School. She resided in the West Kittanning area for more than 40 years and was employed for more than 30 years by Moonlight Mushrooms as a picker until her retirement in 1970. Lois was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed going to the casino.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons: David Wyant, and life partner, Cindy, of Apollo, and John Wyant, Sr. and wife, Evelyn, of Ford City; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Norval O. Wyant, who she married on Dec. 19, 1950 and who passed away on Nov. 9, 1992; and her son, Ronald Wyant, who passed away on May 12, 2012; and four sisters: Margaret, Laura, Lillian and Tiny.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, Pa.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Interment will be in Pine Creek Baptist Cemetery in Rayburn Township, Armstrong Co., Pa.

Memorial contributions can be made in Lois' honor to a veteran's organization of one's choice.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Lois' family, please visit: bauerfuneral.com.