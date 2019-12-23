Home

Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
832 E Brady Rd
Cowansville, PA 16218
(724) 548-1905
Loran Scholl

Loran Scholl Obituary

Loran Scholl, 83, of Adrian, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Reesedale on May 14, 1936, a son of the late Ralph and Ruth (Wolfe) Scholl, and lived in the area all of his life.

Loran attended the Limestone/ Reesedale Church of God.

He was a member of Kittanning/ East Brady Masonic Lodge No. 244 F & AM. Loran retired from R&P Coal Co. (later known as Consol) after 20 years of service as superintendent of surface mining.

Loran loved his garden, making pickles and other things to give away.

He did a lot of wood-working, and he also loved to travel.

Most of all, Loran was devoted to his family. He was a hard worker and a very humble man.

Loran is survived by his wife of 62 years, Arlene (Alexander) Scholl, of Adrian; son, David (Ellen) Scholl, of Whitesburg, Pa.; daughter, Ruth (Dominic) Scholl, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; son, Michael (Kelly) Scholl, of Adrian; daughter, Eve Scholl, of Adrian; son, Thomas (Donna) Scholl, of Adrian; brothers, David (Irene) Scholl, of Adrian, and Vernon (Donna) Scholl, of Morgantown, W. Va.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers, sisters, and in-laws.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville, Pa.

Additional visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Paul DeBacco officiating.

Interment will follow at Limestone Cemetery in Adrian. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Loran's honor to the Salvation Army or a veteran's center of one's choice. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com

