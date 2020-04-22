Home

Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
Lore Marie Flickinger

Lore Marie Flickinger Obituary

Lore Marie Flickinger died peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, two years after having her first hospitalization at age 90.

Lore was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Flickinger in 2005.

They met in Heidelberg, Germany, where she was born and was working for the American Army as a translator. There she met Richard and it was love at first site.

They married on Feb. 2, 1957.

Yes, Groundhog Day.

She relocated to Sagamore, Pa., and worked with Richard in their tree nursery.

Lore was well known in the community and was often met with hugs and compliments on how helpful and nice she was.

She loved people, music, German Shepherds and cooking, and hosting her German relatives and traveling with her husband.

Lore is survived by her son, Tom (Belinda) Flickinger, of Sagamore, who continued the family business; and daughter, Susan, son-in-law, David and grandson Carlo, of Arizona.

Due to COVID-19 regulations, viewing at the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc. in Rural Valley was private on April 20, 2020.

Private burial followed at the St. John's Cemetery in Sagamore. www.carson/boyer.com.

