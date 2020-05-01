Loretta Jo Mundy, 31, of Kittanning, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.She was born Nov. 14, 1988, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, to Joseph L. and Suzanne L. Mundy.She was a caregiver at Lifesteps. Loretta was a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Kittanning. She loved spending quality time with her family, friends and beloved dog.Left behind to cherish her memory is her mother, Suzanne Mundy, of Kittanning; maternal grandparents, John and Judy Fink, of Kittanning; paternal grandmother, Doris Mundy, of Philippi, W. Va.; sisters, Mary (Ron) Rizzo, of Bethel Park and Caroline Mundy, of Pittsburgh; and brother, Julian Mundy, of Kittanning. Loretta was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Mundy; brother, John Mundy; and paternal grandfather, Freddie Mundy.Private funeral services will be held followed by interment in Kittanning Cemetery.Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in Leader Times on May 1, 2020.