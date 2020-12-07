Lorna M. Lash, 63, of Adrian, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly at home.

She was born Jan. 4, 1957, in Kittanning to the late Ester Sadler.

Lorna worked as a teacher at ARIN, in the Farmers Administration at the County Home, and at Alltel in Kittanning.

For the past 16 years she has worked for the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Homes in Kittanning and Cowansville and the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home in Worthington.

Lorna was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Adrian and attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Kittanning.

She was Valedictorian of the class of 1974 at East Brady High School.

Lorna loved to shop, eating out, talking on the phone, and taking walks and exercising.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years Jeff Lash of Adrian; cousin, Sandy Sadler of Texas; friends, Vickie Milliken,

Jennetta Brenner and Leah Wolfe-Knapp; numerous brother in laws and sister in laws.

Lorna was preceded in death by her mother; aunt and uncle, Becky and Jim Olcus; uncle and aunt, Albert and Peg Sadler; father in law and mother in law.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Snyder Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Kittanning where there will be additional visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service with the Rev. Carl Johnson officiating. Interment will be the Cowansville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would like you to send donations in Lorna's memory to St. Johns Lutheran Church.

The funeral directors and staff of the Snyder-Crissman and F. Duane Snyder Funeral Homes are very devastated by the sudden and unexpected loss of our Lorna. She was dedicated to the families we have served over the years, and will be deeply missed. May she rest in peace.

Please wear a mask and follow CDC recommendations.

