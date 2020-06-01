Lorrie L. Carley, 52, of Port Allegany, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at her home in Port Allegany.She was born Jan. 13, 1968, in Franklin, Pa., a daughter of Sherman and Linda Lewis Buzzard.From the time Lorrie was three, she was raised by her father, Donald Carley.Miss Carley was a 1987 graduate of Port Allegany High School and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was employed at Charles Cole Hospital in Coudersport, Pa.She is survived by her parents, Linda and Donald Carley of Port Allegany; three sisters: Mindi Carley and Tami Buzzard, both of Port Allegany, and Vicki (Corey) Manspeaker of Reading, Pa.; along with a nephew, Aidan Angell, of Reading, Pa. There will be no visitation or services.Memorials, if desired, my be made to ASPCA or the Humane Society.Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Port Allegany.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Jun. 1, 2020.