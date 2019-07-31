|
Louella H. Stivason, 83, of Ford City (Manor Township), died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence.
She was born March 24, 1936, in Kittanning, to William and Sarah (Shotts) Edwards.
She married Wendell L.L. Stivason on May 7, 1956. He predeceased her in death on Aug. 6, 1983.
Louella grew up in the Clayhole neighborhood in Kittanning. She graduated from Kittanning High School in 1954. She hung out at Cicero's Skating Rink and the Cadet Restaurant.
She worked at the Kittanning A&P after high school, until she became a mother.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Manorville.
She lived in Garretts Run until 1986, then moved to her current address, where she has lived ever since. She took pride in maintaining a clean, orderly house and yard.
Louella spent most of her adult life raising her three children and taking care of her husband until the time of his death. She, then helped her daughters by taking care of their boys, while they worked.
She spent summers traveling with her husband and three children, in their travel trailer to states as far west as Wyoming and south as Florida. The family also visited various campgrounds throughout Pennsylvania and other states. The family was members of the "Tee Pee" Chapter Camping Club.
Louella enjoyed her trips to "town" on Fridays, with her sisters and all of the shenanigans that occurred during those trips. There was always a story with a lot of laughter, that was contagious, when they got together. She was known as "Wellie" by her siblings.
Survivors include three children: Jeffrey D. Stivason and wife, Illiana, of Fort Washington, Md., Marsha M. O'Neal and husband, John, of Ford City, and Diane E. Nehilla and husband, Ron, of Ford City; four grandsons, Christopher D. Bish and wife, Christan, of Ford City, Jared L. Baker, of Ford City, Matthew Stivason, of Fort Washington, Md., and Andrew Stivason, of Fort Washington, Md.; two great-grandchildren, Jacob Bish, of Elderton, and Taylor Bish, of Ford City; and a sister, Nancy Fleming, of Shelocta.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Mark A. Stivason, who died in infancy in 1957; two sisters, Mary Jane Hohl and Sara "Bunch" Faulx; and a brother, Norman "Jake" Edwards.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, whom she loved and took such good care of her and made it possible to stay in her own home: LeaAnn Taylor Paul, Vicki South, Belva Judge, Kaylee Rideout, Doris "Sis" Hancock, and Amanda Wright.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, at the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Delp officiating. Interment will be in the Rupp Cemetery.