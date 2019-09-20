|
Louis Buddy McIntyre, 71, of Templeton, died on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 5, 1947, in East Brady, to the late Percy Edward and Rhonda Belle (Grates) McIntyre.
Louis worked for Pullman Standard, St. Charles Brickyard, and then for Busy Beaver.
He enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing, and the outdoors in general. He was known as a jokester and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Louis was a loving and caring father and friend, who leaves behind to cherish his memory five children: Jackie (Steve) Clowser, of Dayton, Michelle Picardi, of Worthington, Cori Peat, of Cadogan, Louann Schrecengost, of Worthington, and Buddy McIntyre, of Dayton; 10 grandchildren: Brittany, Mandy, Steven, Tyler, Kyle, Nick, Alex, Kiersten, Jessica, and Addison; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Dotty Bowser, of Kittanning; and brother, Dale (Vivian) McIntyre, of Alabama.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Willaheaven Sue McIntyre, who passed away on Aug. 28, 1998; his brothers: Ray, Vic, and Jack McIntyre; a sister, Sandy Jones; brother-in-law, Dale Bowser; sister- in-law, Pat McIntyre; and nephew, Jason McIntyre.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Kennedy & Blodgett Funeral Home, Inc., 253 N. Grant Ave., Kittanning. Additional viewing will be held in the funeral home on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. with Evangelist Larry Krause officiating. Burial will follow in Kellersburg Cemetery. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.