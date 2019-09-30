|
Louis G. Cader, 86, of Ford City, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at in his residence.
A son of the late Joseph S. Cader and Johanna (Backo) Cader Romano, he was born on April 21, 1933, in West Leechburg, Pa.
Louis was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served as a Corporal during the Korean War. He was a member of the Elks Lodge No. 203 in Kittanning, the American Legion, the VFW Post No. 4843 in Ford City and lifetime member of the N.R.A. For more than 40 years, he was employed by Allegheny
Ludlum in West Leechburg as a slitter/shearer until his retirement in 1997.
Louis was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed gardening, working with anything mechanical, reading the newspaper and keeping up with current events. He liked being outdoors with nature, bird watching and feeding the hummingbirds. Louis was especially fond of spending time with his family and friends and his cats and dog.
Survivors include his three daughters, J.L. Mandy Cader of Ford City, Vicki L. Coutros (George) of Mt. Airy, Md., Nancy L. Cader of Pittsburgh; two sisters, Cecilia Gapinsky (Frank) of Apollo, and Mary Wilson of Oxnard, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary J. (Blauch) Cader in January 2008; three brothers, Joseph, John and Martin Cader; a half brother, Frank Romano; and a sister, Pauline Cader.
Friends welcomed by his family from 4-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Clawson
Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main Street, Leechburg (724-842-1051) where a Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Rd., Gilpin Township, with military rites conducted by the Armstrong American Legion. Condolences to the Cader family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.