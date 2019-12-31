|
Louise M. Skinner, 92, of Kittanning, formerly of Englewood, Fla., died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born Nov. 4, 1927, in Distant, to Wesley and Daisy Wright Holibaugh.
Louise was a store clerk at Save-Rite in Kittanning.
She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood, Fla., and a member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning. She was a former member of St. Mary's Choir, Kittanning.
Louise enjoyed golfing.
For the past 30 years, she was a resident of Florida, and was formerly of Kittanning.
Survivors include a daughter,
Vicki and Barry Beere, of Ford City; two grandchildren, Chad and Melanie Beere, of Mansfield, Ohio; and Brett Beere, of Kittanning; four great-grandchildren, Elijah, Ryleigh, Joshua and Breana; and a sister, Esther and Herman Dinger, of Tionesta.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James H. Skinner, who died Dec. 22, 2009; three brothers; and seven sisters.
A Memorial Mass will be held Feb. 7, 2020, at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood, Fla. Interment will be in St. Raphael Memorial Garden. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mantini Funeral Home Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City.