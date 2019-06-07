Louise Reefer, 86, of Rural Valley, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1932, to Claude and Helen (Brocious) Caylor in Punxsutawney.

Louise worked as a fabric associate for Wal-Mart in East Franklin.

She attended the NuValley Presbyterian Church in Rural Valley.

Faith, family, and working at Wal-Mart for more than 25 years was a large part of Louise's life.

Louise also enjoyed gardening, quilting, making crafts, and was skillful in sewing, crocheting, and knitting. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, and a good friend who will be deeply missed by many people whose lives she had touched.

Louise is survived by her son, Mickey Reefer, of Huntington, Md.; daughter, Colleen (Robert) Burke, of Punxsutawney; two grandsons, Christopher (Nicole) Burke, of Pittsburgh and Andrew Burke of Los Angeles, Calif.; granddaughter, Angela (Terrance)

Mitchell, of Las Vegas, Nev.; great-granddaughter, Olivia Burke; sister, Kathy Hess, of Kossuth, Pa., and a brother, Myron (Jackie) Caylor, of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harry "Mickey" Reefer, who died Sept. 28, 1987.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Nu- Valley Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Brenda Barnes officiating. Burial will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Louise Reefer's memory to the Nu- Valley Presbyterian Church, 901 E. Main St. Rural Valley, PA 16249. www.carsonboyer.com.