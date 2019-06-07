Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
NuValley Presbyterian Church
901 East Main St.
Rural Valley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Reefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise Reefer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louise Reefer Obituary

Louise Reefer, 86, of Rural Valley, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1932, to Claude and Helen (Brocious) Caylor in Punxsutawney.

Louise worked as a fabric associate for Wal-Mart in East Franklin.

She attended the NuValley Presbyterian Church in Rural Valley.

Faith, family, and working at Wal-Mart for more than 25 years was a large part of Louise's life.

Louise also enjoyed gardening, quilting, making crafts, and was skillful in sewing, crocheting, and knitting. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, and a good friend who will be deeply missed by many people whose lives she had touched.

Louise is survived by her son, Mickey Reefer, of Huntington, Md.; daughter, Colleen (Robert) Burke, of Punxsutawney; two grandsons, Christopher (Nicole) Burke, of Pittsburgh and Andrew Burke of Los Angeles, Calif.; granddaughter, Angela (Terrance)

Mitchell, of Las Vegas, Nev.; great-granddaughter, Olivia Burke; sister, Kathy Hess, of Kossuth, Pa., and a brother, Myron (Jackie) Caylor, of Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Harry "Mickey" Reefer, who died Sept. 28, 1987.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Nu- Valley Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Dr. Brenda Barnes officiating. Burial will take place in the Rural Valley Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Louise Reefer's memory to the Nu- Valley Presbyterian Church, 901 E. Main St. Rural Valley, PA 16249. www.carsonboyer.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now