Lowell W. "Bill" Roberts, 88, of Ford City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at his home, under the care of his family and hospice.
The last surviving child of William and Cleo (Robb) Roberts, he was born in Kittanning, and spent the majority of his life in the surrounding area. After high school, he held several positions to include working as a welder for the American Bridge Company in Ambridge, Pa., until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in July 1952.
He worked as a Russian language specialist in the U.S. Air Force Security Service and deployed to Korea, during the last few months of the war, where he intercepted Russian Radio Transmissions.
Bill served four years in the U.S. Air Force and earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal, and attained the rank of staff sergeant.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Virginia "Ginny" (Heilman) Roberts, and is survived by his four children: Beth (Carl) Gerboc, of Ford City, Colonel retired Will (Allison) Roberts, of Huntsville, Ala., Colonel retired Chris (Elizabeth) Roberts, of Riegelsville, Pa. and Debra (John) Armstrong, of Ford City. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren: Kalli and Nick Gerboc, Zack and Jacob Roberts, Nathan and Ben Roberts and Ashley and Tanner Armstrong; and a great-grandson, Brentley Johns.
Bill was a man of many talents and interests. He was a voracious reader, an accomplished singer and photographer and a published author. An avid, life-long shooter and competitor, he won numerous awards and prizes in multiple shooting disciplines and was known and sought out for his expertise and council for all things related to shooting.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Emmanuel Heilman Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Eric Damon officiating.
There will be a visitation one hour prior to the time of service.
Interment will be in Heilman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in his memory to a .
To send an online condolence, please visit www.welchfh.com.