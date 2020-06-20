Ltc. Joseph V. Kay, 93, of Bethlehem, passed away from COVID-19 on Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Bowser) Kay, who passed away in January. The family wishes to express thanks to Moravian Village of Bethlehem, for the out-standing care and compassion they provided during this challenging time.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Joseph was the son of the late James J. and Winifred (Brown) Kay. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a "soldier's soldier," starting as a private in 1944, and retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel, 26 years later. He saw combat in Europe in World War II, in Korea and in Vietnam. He was the recipient of two Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Korean Services medal with six stars and numerous other medals and commendations.

Upon retirement, he became a high school History teacher for Armstrong County schools. He was respected and admired by both students and community as a teacher who made learning come alive. He was a man that believed in life-long learning as the path to success, and he passed that on to family and students alike. He started life as a high school drop-out and finished with a Master's in Education. He was living proof that life is never static, and we all can grow, no matter our age or beginning.

Survivors: He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters: Nell Sokalski and husband, Ed, of Allentown, Julia White and husband, Jay, of Massillon, Ohio and Sarah Lemak and husband, Rick, of Allentown; sons, Jeff Kay and wife, Becky, of St. John, Mich., Jim Kay and wife, Jane, of Burlington, Vt.; sister, Josephine Vlaun, of Nevada; 13 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren. Joseph was predeceased by three siblings: Marie Gallagher, John Kay and Dorothy Mooney. He is remembered and missed as well by Dorothy's sons: Ronald, Kevin, James and Vincent Mooney and their families.

Services: Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.