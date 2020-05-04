Lucas G. Sturgeon, 45, of Kittanning, passed away Friday May 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh after suffering a massive stroke.He was born Dec. 2, 1974, in Kittanning to James C. and Nancy J. (Jacoby) Sturgeon.Lucas married Jayna G. (Luke) Sturgeon on Aug. 17, 2002.He graduated from Kittanning High School in 1993 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1998.Lucas was a teacher at Adelphoi Village, in Butler, Pa.He was a member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren.Lucas' family was the most important thing to him.He especially enjoyed attending his two daughters' many activities, including softball, band and chorus concerts. Lucas also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.In addition to his wife, Jayna, Lucas is survived by his parents, James C. and Nancy J. (Jacoby) Sturgeon of Kittanning; his two young daughters: Haylie Grace and Maddie Jane Sturgeon, at home: a brother, Todd J. (Kelly) Sturgeon, of Jackson Center, Pa.; a niece, Jeanine Sturgeon; and a nephew, Cody Sturgeon.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J. James and Margaret (Stear) Sturgeon, and Howard G. and Morna Jane (Kanarr) Jacoby; an aunt, Jeananne (Sturgeon) Davis; and his mother-in-law, Mary Ann (Fetcenko) Luke.Private services will be held with the Rev. Donald Peters officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In Lucas' memory, contributions may be made to the Lucas G. Sturgeon Memorial College Fund for his daughters, Haylie and Maddie.These may be sent to Northwest Bank, 22 Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201.The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com
Published in Leader Times on May 4, 2020.