Lucas G. Sturgeon
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucas G. Sturgeon, 45, of Kittanning, passed away Friday May 1, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh after suffering a massive stroke.He was born Dec. 2, 1974, in Kittanning to James C. and Nancy J. (Jacoby) Sturgeon.Lucas married Jayna G. (Luke) Sturgeon on Aug. 17, 2002.He graduated from Kittanning High School in 1993 and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1998.Lucas was a teacher at Adelphoi Village, in Butler, Pa.He was a member of Center Hill Church of the Brethren.Lucas' family was the most important thing to him.He especially enjoyed attending his two daughters' many activities, including softball, band and chorus concerts. Lucas also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.In addition to his wife, Jayna, Lucas is survived by his parents, James C. and Nancy J. (Jacoby) Sturgeon of Kittanning; his two young daughters: Haylie Grace and Maddie Jane Sturgeon, at home: a brother, Todd J. (Kelly) Sturgeon, of Jackson Center, Pa.; a niece, Jeanine Sturgeon; and a nephew, Cody Sturgeon.He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J. James and Margaret (Stear) Sturgeon, and Howard G. and Morna Jane (Kanarr) Jacoby; an aunt, Jeananne (Sturgeon) Davis; and his mother-in-law, Mary Ann (Fetcenko) Luke.Private services will be held with the Rev. Donald Peters officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In Lucas' memory, contributions may be made to the Lucas G. Sturgeon Memorial College Fund for his daughters, Haylie and Maddie.These may be sent to Northwest Bank, 22 Franklin Village Mall, Kittanning, PA 16201.The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved