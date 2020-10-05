Lucia C. Bowser, 86, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on January 3, 1934 to Elmer Cogley and L. Malvetta (Schrecengost) Cornman.

Lucia was a lifetime resident of Armstrong County and a 1952 graduate of Kittanning High School. She was a member of the Center Hill Church of the Brethren. Lucia enjoyed shopping and loved to take care of her grandchildren. She was a dedicated Pittsburgh Steeler fan and enjoyed watching games and rooting for the Steelers. Lucia will be remembered for being a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Todd Bowser of West Kittanning; daughters, Karen Crawford and, Beth Bowser both of Kittanning, Melanie Melice and husband Mark of Streetsboro, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Melice, Megan Lynde and husband Colin, Katherine Lucia Edgmon and husband David, Caden Anthony and wife, Shania, and Lauren Anthony; great grandchildren, Michael Bowser, Landon and Aubree Anthony, Greyson and Emma Edgmon; brothers, Fred Rosenberger and wife Betty of Hensley, Ark., Robert Rosenberger and wife Nancy of Maryland, Ken Rosenberger of Smicksburg, Pa., and sister Freda Williams of Home, Pa.

Lucia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald Bowser whom she married on May 24, 1956, and whom died April 3, 1994; brother Edward Rosenberger; grandson Jordan Bowser and her step-father Fred Rosenberger.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Center Hill Church of the Brethren, 2039 Freeport Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Interment will be in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Kittanning, PA.

Contributions can be made in Lucia's honor to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Lucia's family please visit: bauerfuneral.com