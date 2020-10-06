Lucia C. Bowser, 86, of Kittanning, Pa., passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1934, to Elmer Cogley and L. Malvetta (Schrecengost) Cornman.

Lucia was a lifetime resident of Armstrong County, and a 1952 graduate of Kittanning High School. She was employed by Mid-Continent Telephone as a telephone operator until 1957, and then became a mother and homemaker. Lucia was a member of the Center Hill Church of the Brethren. She was very involved with the precision ice skating group, the Armstrong Arrowettes. Lucia donned her ice skates to go out on the ice and help the girls with their routines three days a week for 12 years. She loved working with the girls and was proud of what they had accomplished during those years. Lucia enjoyed cooking, traveling, shopping and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching games and rooting for the Steelers. Lucia will always be remembered for her great sense of humor and kind-hearted soul. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her memory will be cherished by her son, Todd Bowser, of West Kittanning; daughters: Karen Crawford and Beth Bowser, both of Kittanning and Melanie Melice and husband, Mark, of Streetsboro, Ohio; grandchildren: Matthew and Michael Melice, Megan Lynde and husband, Colin, Katherine Lucia Edgmon and husband, David, Caden Anthony and wife, Shania and Lauren Anthony; great-grandchildren: Michael Bowser, Landon and Aubree Anthony, Greyson and Emma Edgmon; brothers, Fred Rosenberger and wife, Betty, of Hensley, Ark., Robert Rosenberger and wife, Nancy, of Maryland and Ken Rosenberger, of Smicksburg, Pa.; and sister, Freda Williams, of Home, Pa.

Lucia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald Bowser, whom she married on May 24, 1956, and who died April 3, 1994; brother Edward Rosenberger; grandson, Jordan Bowser; and her step-father, Fred Rosenberger.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Center Hill Church of the Brethren, 2039 Freeport Road, Kittanning, PA 16201 with the Rev. Robert F. Hindman officiating.

Interment will be in Center Hill Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Kittanning, Pa.

Contributions can be made in Lucia's honor to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Lucia's family please visit: bauerfuneral.com.