1/
Lucille Ann (Burns) Long
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lucille Ann (Burns) Long, 89, of Ford City, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born May 7, 1931, in Vandergrift, to Roy and Virginia (Sadler) Burns.

Lucille resided in the area for most of her life. She was blessed to be able to stay at home to raise her children. She also enjoyed her many years working at The Christian Book Store. She enjoyed gardening, writing poetry, baking, hosting cookouts, shoe and purse shopping, teaching Sunday School, needlework and taking care of her family and friends. She was adored by her loving husband.

She devoted her life to her family and church. She was a member and deacon at Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church in Ford City.

Survivors include her son, the Rev. Lonnie (Katie) Long, of Ford City; daughters, Lynette (Bill) Dowling, of Ford City and Lisa (Jeff) Foster, of Danville, Pa.; grandchildren: Carrie (Matt) Alwine, Crystal Long, Missy Long, Meghan Hutchison, Cora Ferraro, Shelley (Matt) Nulph, Emily (Justin) Carl, Abby Foster and Jacob Foster; great-grandsons, Austyn and Kamryn Hutchison, Brayden and Kallen Alwine, Nathan Ferraro and Max and Vincent Nulph; brother, Robert Burns; sister-in-law, Joan Filipek; and brother-inlaw, Terry "Ruff" Long.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ronald Long; and her brother, Leslie (Margie) Burns.

Private funeral services will be held by the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Premier Armstrong for all the love and care provided to our mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lucille's honor to Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved