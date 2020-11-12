Lucille Ann (Burns) Long, 89, of Ford City, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born May 7, 1931, in Vandergrift, to Roy and Virginia (Sadler) Burns.

Lucille resided in the area for most of her life. She was blessed to be able to stay at home to raise her children. She also enjoyed her many years working at The Christian Book Store. She enjoyed gardening, writing poetry, baking, hosting cookouts, shoe and purse shopping, teaching Sunday School, needlework and taking care of her family and friends. She was adored by her loving husband.

She devoted her life to her family and church. She was a member and deacon at Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church in Ford City.

Survivors include her son, the Rev. Lonnie (Katie) Long, of Ford City; daughters, Lynette (Bill) Dowling, of Ford City and Lisa (Jeff) Foster, of Danville, Pa.; grandchildren: Carrie (Matt) Alwine, Crystal Long, Missy Long, Meghan Hutchison, Cora Ferraro, Shelley (Matt) Nulph, Emily (Justin) Carl, Abby Foster and Jacob Foster; great-grandsons, Austyn and Kamryn Hutchison, Brayden and Kallen Alwine, Nathan Ferraro and Max and Vincent Nulph; brother, Robert Burns; sister-in-law, Joan Filipek; and brother-inlaw, Terry "Ruff" Long.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ronald Long; and her brother, Leslie (Margie) Burns.

Private funeral services will be held by the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Premier Armstrong for all the love and care provided to our mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lucille's honor to Appleby Manor Presbyterian Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.

For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.