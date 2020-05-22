Lucinda F. Cogley
Lucinda F. Cogley, 72, of Ford City, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in ACMH Hospital, East Franklin Township.Born Dec. 30, 1947, in Kittanning, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Betty J. (Shantz) Martillotti.Mrs. Cogley was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City, and she formerly worked at Moonlight Mushrooms. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by her son, Jeffrey J. (Lori) Cogley, of Ford City; her grandchildren, Kurtis and Adam Cogley; her great-grandchildren, Roree and Emma Cogley; two brothers, Joseph (Carol) Martillotti, of Texas and James (Sandy) Martillotti, of West Kittanning; and a, sister, Ralpha Jean Wosnak, of Whitesburg.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Cogley, who died Feb. 2, 2004; and a sister, Mary Ellen Hooks.Friends will be welcomed on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of a blessing service at noon in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.Due to current regulations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, only 25 people will be permitted inside the funeral home at a time, and all guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.Interment will take place in Lawn Haven Burial Estates at the convenience of the family.To share memories or send condolences, visit: www.welchfh.com.

Published in Leader Times on May 22, 2020.
