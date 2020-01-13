|
Lucinda F. "Cindy" Dillen, 76, of Shelocta, Pa., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 2, 1943, in Apollo, to Thomas and Martha (Baker) Bruner.
Cindy was a lifelong resident of Shelocta area. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Her memory will be cherished by loving husband, Norman E. Dillen, Sr. who she married on March 11, 1959; two sons, Russell Dillen and wife, Linda, of Shelocta, and Mark Dillen and wife, Jenn, of Avonmore; grandchildren, Trevor Dillen and wife, Lauren, Brittany Steffish and husband, Taylor, Mya Eaglehouse and husband, Phillip, Tara Lear and husband, Shane, Dustin Dillen and Savannah Dillen; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry Bruner and wife, Susan, of Butler,
Steve Bruner and wife, Kristine, of Kittanning; five sisters, Dorothy Greenwalt and husband, Tom, of Florida, Janet Falkner and husband, Chuck, of Kittanning, Meldred O'Neill and husband, Dan of Florida, Jacqueline Catanese and husband, Joe, of Indiana, and Gloria Marquart and husband, Dave, of Florida, and sister-in-law, Elsie Bruner of Ford City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Norman Dillen, Jr.; a great-grandson, Sawyer Steffish; two brothers, Thomas Bruner and Laird Bruner and a sister, Sharon Bruner.
Friends and family will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 Main St., Elderton, Pa.
Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. David Marquart officiating.
Interment will be in South Bend Cemetery, Elderton, Pa.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Cindy's family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.