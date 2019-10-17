Home

Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-545-9464
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
Lula C. Rupp


1924 - 2019
Lula C. Rupp Obituary

Lula C. Rupp, 95, of Kittanning, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home in Kittanning.

She was born April 16, 1924, in Manor Township, Armstrong County, the daughter of Samuel Sylvester and Ida Rae (Zimmerman) Bargerstock.

Lula lived in the Kittanning area most of her life and married Homer A. Rupp on Dec. 17, 1949. She was a member of Goheenville Presbyterian Church. As a homemaker, Lula took great pride in caring for her family and home, and was a wonderful mother to her three beautiful daughters. She enjoyed playing solitaire, feeding the birds and loved her special cat, "Itty Kitty."

She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Sandra R. Anthony, of Harrison City, Pa., Deloris R. Gearhart and husband, Gary, of Kittanning and Donna M. Hoover and husband, Paul, of Kittanning; five grandchildren: Stephanie Knepshield and husband, Jason,

Joe Anthony, Tara Nuccetelli and husband, Anthony, Krag Helit and wife, Tiffany, and Christopher Gearhart; three step-grandchildren: Dave Gearhart, Sonya Ricketts and Miranda Maldenado; six great-grandchildren: Coen, Adalyn, Mia, Kayden, Hunter and Nolan; and eight step-great-grandchildren: Laura, Noah, Colton, Lauren, Michael, Keira, Gabriella and Isabella.

Lula was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Homer A. Rupp, who passed away on Feb. 8, 2015; infant son, William P. Rupp; a granddaughter, Summer Helit; brothers: Charles S. Bargerstock, Delbert L. Bargerstock and Herman R. Bargerstock; and sisters, Mae Stitt and Ruth E. Geidel.

Friends and families will be received at 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning. Burial will be in Concord Presbyterian Cemetery, Dayton. A funeral dinner will be held following the service at Living Water Church, 721 Woodward Ave., Kittanning, PA 16201. Memorial contributions may be made in Lula's name to Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 868, Kittanning, PA 16201. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To leave an online condolence or view a video tribute honoring Lula's life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

