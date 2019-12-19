|
|
Lulu Belle (Cushey) Bauldoff, 84, of Worthington, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest Home.
She was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Cabot, the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Ada Beryl (Fleeger) Cushey.
Lulu graduated from Butler High School and worked at GC Murphy's in Butler, before working at Butler Hospital until retirement. She married Donald S. Bauldoff on April 19, 1955. Lulu was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends at the senior center. She loved her cats.
Lulu is survived by her sons, Donald S. (Joann) Bauldoff, Jr., and Daniel J. (Jane) Bauldoff; daughter, Pamela S. (Kevin) Bowser; grandchildren: Josh (Amanda), Bridget (Corey Chasse), Dan, Phillip and Patrick; great-grandchildren: Addison, Belle, Abe and Hudson; sisters, Grace Swigart and Twila White; sister-in-law, Dorothy Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Bauldoff, Sr.; and brothers, Charles and Larry Cushey.
Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Additional visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.