F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
Lulu Belle (Cushey) Bauldoff


1935 - 2019
Lulu Belle (Cushey) Bauldoff Obituary

Lulu Belle (Cushey) Bauldoff, 84, of Worthington, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Sugar Creek Rest Home.

She was born Nov. 14, 1935, in Cabot, the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Ada Beryl (Fleeger) Cushey.

Lulu graduated from Butler High School and worked at GC Murphy's in Butler, before working at Butler Hospital until retirement. She married Donald S. Bauldoff on April 19, 1955. Lulu was an avid gardener and loved her flowers. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends at the senior center. She loved her cats.

Lulu is survived by her sons, Donald S. (Joann) Bauldoff, Jr., and Daniel J. (Jane) Bauldoff; daughter, Pamela S. (Kevin) Bowser; grandchildren: Josh (Amanda), Bridget (Corey Chasse), Dan, Phillip and Patrick; great-grandchildren: Addison, Belle, Abe and Hudson; sisters, Grace Swigart and Twila White; sister-in-law, Dorothy Clark; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Bauldoff, Sr.; and brothers, Charles and Larry Cushey.

Friends will be received from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. Additional visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lawn Haven Burial Estates. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

