Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Michele Kennedy


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Michele Kennedy Obituary

Lynn Michele Kennedy, 50, of Kittanning (Wayne Township) passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1969, to Larry Martin and Beverly (Nolf) McCoy in Oil City.

Lynn worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Kittanning. She was an Aflac saleswoman, a member of the Kittanning Elks, enjoyed bowling and most of all spending time with her family.

Lynn is survived by her son, Brock Kennedy, of Kittanning; father, Larry (Arlene Smith) Martin, of Kittanning; mother, Beverly (Terry) Mc- Coy, of Rural Valley; two sisters, Sherri Witherspoon, of Kittanning and Tracy (Mark) Elko, of Chambersburg, Pa.; and a nephew, Mace Elko.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Paul and Aileen Martin; and maternal grandparents, George and Alda Nolf.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Brenda Barnes officiating. Burial will take place in the Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -