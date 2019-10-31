|
|
Lynn Michele Kennedy, 50, of Kittanning (Wayne Township) passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.
She was born on Jan. 29, 1969, to Larry Martin and Beverly (Nolf) McCoy in Oil City.
Lynn worked for the Department of Motor Vehicles in Kittanning. She was an Aflac saleswoman, a member of the Kittanning Elks, enjoyed bowling and most of all spending time with her family.
Lynn is survived by her son, Brock Kennedy, of Kittanning; father, Larry (Arlene Smith) Martin, of Kittanning; mother, Beverly (Terry) Mc- Coy, of Rural Valley; two sisters, Sherri Witherspoon, of Kittanning and Tracy (Mark) Elko, of Chambersburg, Pa.; and a nephew, Mace Elko.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Paul and Aileen Martin; and maternal grandparents, George and Alda Nolf.
Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Brenda Barnes officiating. Burial will take place in the Smicksburg Lutheran Cemetery. www.carsonboyer.com.