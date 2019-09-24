|
M. Aliene Bussard, 98, of Dayton, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Aliene was born on Jan. 29, 1921, in Putneyville, Pa., to Mont and Iva (Clever) Doverspike.
Aliene was a long-time member of the Dayton Grange and a member of the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church. Aliene was a true lady and a hard worker. She was always ready to laugh and to hug a child. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the great joy of her life.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Gary Bussard and wife, Paulette, of Dayton; her daughter, Bonnie Mc- Means and husband, Ernie, of Dayton; grandchildren, Kevin Bussard and wife, Connie, Michele Durst and husband, Rick, and Shane McMeans and wife, Melissa, all of Dayton; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Aliene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bernard Bussard, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2010; two sisters, Helen Allen and Beatrice (Bebe) Gallo; and and an infant brother.
Family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 E. Main St., Dayton. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road, Dayton, with the Rev. Shelia Wadding officiating. Interment will be in the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made in Aliene's honor to Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road, Dayton, PA 16222. Arrangements are handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Aliene's family, or view a video tribute honoring her life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.