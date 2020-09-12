1/
M. Bruce Steele
1931 - 2020
M. Bruce Steele, 89, of Dayton, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, peacefully with his wife Sara M. (Lydic) by his side on the farm they had resided on since 1960. They were married April 23, 1955, enjoying 65 years together.

Bruce, son of Boyd and Irene (Johnson) Steele, was born Aug. 23, 1931, in Home, Pa. He was one of 11 children.

Bruce proudly served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War being stationed in Pusan, where he served as a cook. While serving, he was awarded the Republic of Korean Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Service Medal, Bronze Service Star, the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was also a member of the Dayton American Legion.

A member of the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, he served as an elder and as caretaker of the church cemetery and the United Presbyterian Cemetery for many years. Bruce was a self-employed dairy farmer for 30 years until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of the local Dayton Grange No. 1819, where he served as Master for 30 years; also a member of the Pennsylvania State Grange and National Grange. He was also a member of the Dayton PFA Council and served on the board of Armstrong County. Gardening was a hobby he enjoyed and time spent with family was treasured.

Survived by son, Danny (Joyce) Steele, of Dayton, daughters: Janet Steele, of Kittanning, Bonnie (Ted) Adams, of Dayton and Linda (Daniel) Simpson, of Marion Center; nine grandchildren: Keith (Leslie) Lightner, Brandi (Jesse) Anderson, Eric (Chrissi) Steele, Joni Simpson, Sara (Josh) Gandolfi, Courtney Simpson (companion Zeke), Cody Simpson, Brittany (Matt) Prentice and Aaron (Fallon) Simpson and 10 great-grandchildren; step grandchildren, Hilary (Ron) Misjeka and Nick (Lynzie)

Adams; and four step great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Raymond (Helen), Myrna (Harold) Marshall, Lula (Richard) Malcom, Evelyn (William) Lundstrum, Earl, Dean (Marsha), Donna (Eugene) Daugherty, Martha (Thomas) Anderson; and sister in-law, Mary.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories brothers, H. Blaine and wife, Betty Jean, of Indiana, Roger, of Punxsutawney; and sister-in-law, Floy, of Indiana.

The family thanks and acknowledges Tammy Gamble for her care and compassion for Bruce over the last weeks.

Relatives and friends will be welcomed from 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. with the service at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Glade Run Presbyterian Church, Dayton, with Pastor Sheila Wadding officiant.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bruce's memory to the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund at 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road, Dayton, PA. 16222.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/ Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley, www.carson/boyer.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Glade Run Presbyterian Church
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Glade Run Presbyterian Church
SEP
14
Service
07:30 PM
Glade Run Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc
724 W Main St
Rural Valley, PA 16249
(724) 783-7331
