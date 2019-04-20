It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved M. Wayne Hornberger, 76, of Tidal.

He died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Born in Kittanning, on Dec. 8, 1942, he was a son of James O. Hornberger and Reva L. (Shuster) Hornberger.

He retired from Dominion Energy, where he worked in gas measurement. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served his country in the Vietnam War. He was a lifelong resident of the Tidal area, and enjoyed all activities outdoors, especially boating and hunting. He was devoted to his wife and family and was always the first to help anyone in need.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife, Rose (Manfredi) Hornberger; daughters, Kimberly (Keith) Pride, and Cheri Hornberger (Tim); mother, Reva L. Hornberger; sister, Barbara Mc- Bryde; brother, Gary Hornberger; grandchildren, Shane Magness, Seth Magness, Kane Pride, Kara Pride, and Renee Shaffer; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James O. Hornberger, and brother-inlaw, Gregory McBryde.

Per Wayne's wishes, services are private and entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning. Interment will be in Tidal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Wayne's name to Widnoon United Methodist Church, 516 Madison Road, Templeton, Pa. 16259 or Tidal Union Cemetery, 117 Rimer Hill Road, Templeton, Pa. 16259. For more information or to express condolences to the family, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.