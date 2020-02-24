|
Mabel B. Tirpak, 99, of Ford City, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born March 24, 1920, in Cadogan, to Peter Carpen and Margaret Foster Carpen.
Mabel was a lifelong resident of Ford City.
She was the wife of the late John S. Tirpak.
Mabel worked at PPG in Ford City during World War II, after which she became a homemaker.
She was a member of Christ Prince of Peace Church.
Mabel loved being outside on her porch, doing crossword puzzles, reading the Leader Times, and going to camp with her family.
She is survived by: son, John W. Tirpak and his wife, Audrey, of Ford City; grandson,
Karl and Heather Tirpak; grandson, Keith Tirpak and Denise; granddaughter, Missy Tirpak and Bill; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister, Joan Davis, of Kittanning; and sister, Kathleen "Becky" Hindman, of Kittanning; two sistersin law, Margaret Carpen and Grace Carpen.
In addition to her husband, Mabel was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Tirpak; sister, Geraldine Dodds; sister, MaryLou Heilman; brother, Tim Carpen; and brother Gerald "Bus" Carpen.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226.
The place of interment will be Lawn Haven.