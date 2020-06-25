Mabel Mae "Mame" Bowser, 90, of Kittanning, Pa., went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

She passed peacefully surrounded by her children at Kittanning Care Center in Kittanning.

Mabel was born Jan. 1, 1930, the daughter of Walter and Margaret Nellie (Flanders) Mechling in Kittanning, where she lived most of her life. She was formerly employed by Stull Cleaning and later was self-employed as house keeper who cleaned for Merchants Bank and Good Brothers.

Her faith, trust and love for the Lord were evident to all. She faced a diagnosis of Alzheimer's like all life's changes; she gave it to the Lord knowing he would take care of her. Always ready to help and listen at any time, she led a life of sacrifice helping others as well as her family. Mabel loved to sing, was funny, witty and could always make you laugh. She was a practical joker with a smile that could light up a room. She was deeply devoted to carrying for her mother and will be best remembered for being a loving and giving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.

She will be sadly missed by her two children, Robert "Rob" Bowser and wife, Robin, of Butler, Pa., and Sherry Piccola and Joe Daily, of Kittanning, Pa.; six grandchildren: David Piccola, Mark Piccola, Joshua Piccola, April Piccola, Emily Bowser and Brett Bowser; three great-grandchildren: Emma Piccola, Addyson Rhodes and Bailey Johns; and three step-great-grandchildren: Bella

Rhodes, Riya DiNardo and Nevin Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Wendall Bowser, who died May 15, 1993; a brother, Blaine Johnston; and two sisters, Caroline Mechling and Delores Wyant Swarmer.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Michael Bobbitt offi- ciating.

Interment will follow at Kittanning Cemetery, Rayburn Township.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send an online condolence and view a video tribute honoring Mabel's life visit: www.bauerfuneralhome.com.