Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9151
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
701 6Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
527 Butler Road
West Kittanning, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
527 Butler Road
West Kittanning, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Gillam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Lucille Gillam


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madeline Lucille Gillam Obituary

Madeline Lucille Gillam, 95, of Camden, Maine, formerly of Kittanning, died on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Sussman House, in Rockport, Maine.

Born on April 14, 1924, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of Herbert M. and Mabel Claypool.

She married Austin E. Gillam on Oct. 3, 1941.

Mrs. Gillam worked as a certified nurse's aide at Armstrong County Hospital and local nursing homes.

She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in West Kittanning.

In 2016, Mrs. Gillam moved from Kittanning, to Camden, Maine, to live with her son, Timothy Gillam, and his family where she attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.

The perfect hostess, Mrs. Gillam loved nothing more than cooking and baking for her family, friends, and missionaries.

She was also a caregiver for her mother, husband, and daughter for many years in Pennsylvania.

Surviving are her two children, Timothy A. Gillam, and his wife, Barbara; Linda Lee Gillam, all of Camden; two granddaughters, Amy Roman; Rebecca Gillam; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary Roman and Kimberly Roman.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 527 Butler Road, West Kittanning, with the Rev. Daniel Kaminski officiating.

Burial will be in the Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at longfuneralhomecamden.com

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madeline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -