|
Madeline Lucille Gillam, 95, of Camden, Maine, formerly of Kittanning, died on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Sussman House, in Rockport, Maine.
Born on April 14, 1924, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of Herbert M. and Mabel Claypool.
She married Austin E. Gillam on Oct. 3, 1941.
Mrs. Gillam worked as a certified nurse's aide at Armstrong County Hospital and local nursing homes.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church in West Kittanning.
In 2016, Mrs. Gillam moved from Kittanning, to Camden, Maine, to live with her son, Timothy Gillam, and his family where she attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.
The perfect hostess, Mrs. Gillam loved nothing more than cooking and baking for her family, friends, and missionaries.
She was also a caregiver for her mother, husband, and daughter for many years in Pennsylvania.
Surviving are her two children, Timothy A. Gillam, and his wife, Barbara; Linda Lee Gillam, all of Camden; two granddaughters, Amy Roman; Rebecca Gillam; and two great-grandchildren, Zachary Roman and Kimberly Roman.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Mantini Funeral Home, Inc., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 527 Butler Road, West Kittanning, with the Rev. Daniel Kaminski officiating.
Burial will be in the Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at longfuneralhomecamden.com